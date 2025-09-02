Breach of Privilege Notice Rocks Himachal Pradesh Assembly
Congress legislators filed a breach of privilege notice against BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, accusing him of damaging H.P. CM Sukhu's image using social media. Sharma had claimed that CM Sukhu misled the Assembly. However, Speaker Pathania dismissed the initial notice, prompting Sharma to resubmit it under cited rules.
- Country:
- India
Congress legislators have taken a bold step by submitting a breach of privilege notice against BJP's Dharamshala MLA, Sudhir Sharma, at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. This action came as the Monsoon session concluded, marking a significant standoff over allegations concerning the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's image.
The Congress MLAs accused Sharma of disseminating misleading propaganda aimed at tarnishing the Chief Minister's reputation. They alleged that Sharma shared a letter addressed to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on social media, which they claimed violated legislative privileges by publicizing sensitive documents before official deliberations.
In the escalation of events, Speaker Pathania had earlier dismissed the notice citing a lack of rule specification. Yet, Sharma persisted, resubmitting the notice with cited rules. The Speaker has emphasized adherence to procedural rules and assured necessary actions at the appropriate time.
