US Strike Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel in Caribbean

The US conducted a strike against a drug-laden vessel in the southern Caribbean, which departed from Venezuela. President Trump provided minimal information about the operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the vessel was controlled by a 'designated narco-terrorist organization.' Venezuela's government has not yet commented on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 01:02 IST
US Strike Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel in Caribbean
The United States has executed a military strike on a drug-carrying vessel in the southern Caribbean, reportedly after its departure from Venezuela. President Donald Trump confirmed the action on Tuesday but divulged few specifics about the operation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to X to announce that the vessel was run by a 'designated narco-terrorist organization,' emphasizing the serious nature of the threat. This strike underscores escalating tensions in the region, particularly concerning drug trafficking routes originating from Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government has not yet issued a statement regarding this incident, as its press office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

