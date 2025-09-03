Left Menu

Independent Candidate Jim Walden Exits NYC Mayoral Race, Calls for Unity Against Mamdani

Jim Walden, an independent New York City mayoral candidate, has suspended his campaign to unite against Zohran Mamdani. Walden urged other candidates to consider history's judgment if they let Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, win. Despite his proposal for others to consolidate, no candidate agreed to his 'drop out challenge.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-09-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 05:15 IST
Jim Walden, a candidate in New York City's mayoral race, has officially suspended his campaign. In his announcement on Tuesday, Walden called for unity among his fellow candidates to oppose the Democratic primary victor, Zohran Mamdani.

Walden, highlighting the urgency, stated, 'For those still trailing in the polls by month's end, I implore each to consider how history will judge them if they allow vanity or stubborn ambition to usher in Mr. Mamdani.'

Walden's departure leaves a field grappling with familiar political figures, including incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. Despite his plea for consolidation behind a single candidate to bolster chances against Mamdani, Walden's 'drop out challenge' gained no traction among his competitors.

