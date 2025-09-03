AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra: A Fugitive in Controversy

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an MLA from the AAP party, has evaded authorities a day after fleeing police custody. His escape was marked by gunshots and a barrage of stones from his supporters following his arrest in a rape case, police sources confirmed.

Attempts to apprehend Pathanmajra are ongoing, with authorities detailing his escape from a relative's residence in Haryana's Karnal district after a raid. A police officer reported that villagers and disruptive individuals helped Pathanmajra escape by attacking the police team.

The fugitive MLA and his backers managed to flee in two SUVs, one being a Fortuner which was later recovered. An FIR has been filed against him on allegations of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation made by a woman from Zirakpur, who accused him of deceit and exploitation.