AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra: A Fugitive in Controversy
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an AAP MLA, is on the run following his dramatic escape from police custody after being arrested on rape charges. Pathanmajra, accused of multiple offenses by a Zirakpur woman, fled amid gunfire and stone pelting by his supporters. Efforts to capture him continue.
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an MLA from the AAP party, has evaded authorities a day after fleeing police custody. His escape was marked by gunshots and a barrage of stones from his supporters following his arrest in a rape case, police sources confirmed.
Attempts to apprehend Pathanmajra are ongoing, with authorities detailing his escape from a relative's residence in Haryana's Karnal district after a raid. A police officer reported that villagers and disruptive individuals helped Pathanmajra escape by attacking the police team.
The fugitive MLA and his backers managed to flee in two SUVs, one being a Fortuner which was later recovered. An FIR has been filed against him on allegations of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation made by a woman from Zirakpur, who accused him of deceit and exploitation.