Unveiling Power: China's Military Parade Showcases Advanced Weaponry and Diplomatic Might

In a stirring display of military prowess, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as 'unstoppable,' coinciding with a grand parade unveiling cutting-edge hypersonic and long-range ballistic missiles. This event commemorated the 80th anniversary of China's triumph over Japan in World War II.

Xi's address underscored the strategic role of the People's Liberation Army in national rejuvenation while highlighting China's capacity for global peace contributions. The parade presented the world with China's latest military innovations and was attended by leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While the parade amplified China's diplomatic leverage, it also sparked contention, notably with Japan urging world leaders to abstain from attendance. Despite such diplomatic friction, Xi emphasized China's historical role in defending world peace and urged unity for a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)