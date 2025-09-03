Left Menu

Unveiling Power: China's Military Parade Showcases Advanced Weaponry and Diplomatic Might

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the unstoppable rejuvenation of the Chinese nation during a military parade that showcased China's advanced weaponry. The event marked the 80th anniversary of China's victory against Japan in WWII. Xi urged the military to support national rejuvenation and contribute to global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:07 IST
In a stirring display of military prowess, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as 'unstoppable,' coinciding with a grand parade unveiling cutting-edge hypersonic and long-range ballistic missiles. This event commemorated the 80th anniversary of China's triumph over Japan in World War II.

Xi's address underscored the strategic role of the People's Liberation Army in national rejuvenation while highlighting China's capacity for global peace contributions. The parade presented the world with China's latest military innovations and was attended by leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While the parade amplified China's diplomatic leverage, it also sparked contention, notably with Japan urging world leaders to abstain from attendance. Despite such diplomatic friction, Xi emphasized China's historical role in defending world peace and urged unity for a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

