In a gesture of appreciation, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his gratitude to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, recognizing the valor of North Korean soldiers in their combat against Ukrainian forces.

Speaking at a meeting in China, Putin highlighted the initiative taken by Kim's special forces in aiding Russia to reclaim the western region of Kursk from Ukraine. "Your soldiers fought courageously and heroically," he acknowledged, emphasizing the critical role they played earlier this year.

Putin conveyed profound thanks on behalf of the Russian people, acknowledging the sacrifices made by North Korean armed forces and their families. He urged Kim to pass on the warmest gratitude to his citizens, showing solidarity in their collective fight.

