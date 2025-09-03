Kavitha's Suspension Shakes Telangana Politics, Sparks Corruption Allegations

The political drama in Telangana took a new turn with the suspension of MLC K Kavitha from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao cited her behavior and actions as harmful to the party's image, a decision that reverberates across the state's political spectrum.

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud swiftly seized the moment to allege large-scale corruption under the BRS, particularly pointing to the delayed CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project as evidence. Goud further accused the Congress of endemic corruption and assured a thorough investigation into the party's activities should the BJP ascend to power in Telangana.

Kavitha, a former MP and prominent BRS figure, has fueled the political firestorm by attributing negative perceptions of the Kaleshwaram project to internal conspiracies by BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Her suspension not only disrupts internal BRS dynamics but also provides a talking point for rival parties, setting the stage for intensified political battles in the region.

