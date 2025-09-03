High Court Stays FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Over US Speech

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision pertaining to an FIR sought against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for remarks allegedly made during an event in the U.S. Nageshwar Mishra from Varanasi is pushing for the FIR, claiming Gandhi's comments about India's environment for Sikhs are divisive.

Initially, the magisterial court rejected Mishra's plea last November, stating the remarks fell outside its jurisdiction. However, a revisional court later overturned this decision, directing the issue to be revisited.

Gandhi's defense contends that the revisional court's directive is legally flawed. The High Court's deliberation will determine the course of action regarding the contentious FIR.