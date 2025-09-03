Left Menu

High Court Stays FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Over US Speech

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its verdict regarding an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Nageshwar Mishra alleged Gandhi's statement in the US was provocative. The magisterial court previously rejected the plea, citing jurisdiction issues. Gandhi's counsel claims the order to register an FIR is illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision pertaining to an FIR sought against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for remarks allegedly made during an event in the U.S. Nageshwar Mishra from Varanasi is pushing for the FIR, claiming Gandhi's comments about India's environment for Sikhs are divisive.

Initially, the magisterial court rejected Mishra's plea last November, stating the remarks fell outside its jurisdiction. However, a revisional court later overturned this decision, directing the issue to be revisited.

Gandhi's defense contends that the revisional court's directive is legally flawed. The High Court's deliberation will determine the course of action regarding the contentious FIR.

