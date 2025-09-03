Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Family Feuds Shake Telangana's Regional Parties

K Kavitha, daughter of ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is suspended from the BRS party, drawing parallels with YS Sharmila. Allegations of corruption and family feuds surface, impacting political dynamics in Telangana. While Kavitha faces backlash, Congress distance themselves, and related regional tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:45 IST
K Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political move, K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) following allegations of anti-party activities. Her exit parallels YS Sharmila's split from her brother, former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, amid property disputes.

K Kavitha's criticism of the BRS, particularly regarding irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, underscores alleged corrupt practices linked to family members. The Telangana Congress, however, remains aloof from KCR's family feud, highlighting their strategic distance.

Political analyst Telakapalli Ravi notes the gendered dynamics within regional parties, while recent developments with Jagan Reddy's family accentuate ongoing power struggles. Kavitha's future in regional politics remains uncertain as she navigates these turbulent waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

