Political Turmoil: Family Feuds Shake Telangana's Regional Parties

In a dramatic political move, K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) following allegations of anti-party activities. Her exit parallels YS Sharmila's split from her brother, former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, amid property disputes.

K Kavitha's criticism of the BRS, particularly regarding irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, underscores alleged corrupt practices linked to family members. The Telangana Congress, however, remains aloof from KCR's family feud, highlighting their strategic distance.

Political analyst Telakapalli Ravi notes the gendered dynamics within regional parties, while recent developments with Jagan Reddy's family accentuate ongoing power struggles. Kavitha's future in regional politics remains uncertain as she navigates these turbulent waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)