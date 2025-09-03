Raghubar Das Criticizes Hemant Soren's 'U-Turn' Governance
Raghubar Das criticized the Hemant Soren Cabinet for reversing policies on the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission examinations and other areas. Das claims Soren's administration initially overturned previous BJP policies, only to reinstate them, proving their validity. The changes suggest a shift back to BJP-influenced decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, senior BJP leader Raghubar Das labelled the Hemant Soren Cabinet as a 'U-turn' government following its decision to reinstate a two-stage format for the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) competitive exams.
This marks a return to the BJP-led government's original examination structure, which the Soren administration had previously dismissed as impractical.
Furthermore, Das alleged that the current government is re-adopting the BJP's policies concerning domicile and liquor, indicating a broader trend of policy reversal by the Soren administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
