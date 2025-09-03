Raghubar Das Criticizes Hemant Soren's 'U-Turn' Governance

In a scathing critique, senior BJP leader Raghubar Das labelled the Hemant Soren Cabinet as a 'U-turn' government following its decision to reinstate a two-stage format for the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) competitive exams.

This marks a return to the BJP-led government's original examination structure, which the Soren administration had previously dismissed as impractical.

Furthermore, Das alleged that the current government is re-adopting the BJP's policies concerning domicile and liquor, indicating a broader trend of policy reversal by the Soren administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)