Trump's Moves Reshape US Political Landscape Amid Criticism

In a sweeping set of moves, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the relocation of the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, citing political support considerations. The decision benefits Alabama, a state that has strongly backed Trump's political campaigns.

Trump's influence extends to congressional redistricting efforts. Republican-dominated states such as Texas are redrawing maps to favor their party, while Democratic-led California is countering with its own strategies, all underscoring the broader battle over control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In cultural news, Vogue appoints Chloe Malle to replace the iconic Anna Wintour as the head of U.S. editorial content, marking a significant leadership shift after nearly four decades. Malle's extensive experience within the publication sets the stage for the next era of the fashion magazine.

