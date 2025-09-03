Left Menu

Punjab MLA on the Run: AAP's Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Denies Charges Amidst Allegations

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused in a rape case, denied police claims about firing during his arrest attempt. Suspecting a 'fake encounter,' Pathanmajra criticized AAP's central leadership. He evaded police in Haryana, urging unity against 'outside forces' destabilizing Punjab.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an AAP MLA from Punjab, finds himself embroiled in controversy as he faces serious legal allegations. Accused of rape, Pathanmajra fled when police attempted to arrest him in Haryana, amidst claims of police firing and a potential 'fake encounter.'

In a video message from an unknown location, Pathanmajra denied any confrontation with law enforcement, accusing Delhi's AAP leadership of targeting him. He urged Punjab's legislators to unite against what he described as external efforts to destabilize the state.

The police, however, maintain aggressive efforts to apprehend Pathanmajra, utilizing the Anti-Gangster Task Force. Meanwhile, Pathanmajra continues to criticize the scale of the police operation, alleging a disproportionate response to paint him as a fugitive gangster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

