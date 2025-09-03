Left Menu

Nigel Farage Challenges UK's Free Speech Policies in U.S. Testimony

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, criticized Britain's approach to free speech, urging Washington to pressure the UK government to rethink current policies. Farage voiced concerns over the Online Safety Act and its impact on social media freedom, calling for U.S. political intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:47 IST
Nigel Farage, head of the populist Reform UK party, has levied criticisms against Britain's handling of free speech, branding it an 'awful authoritarian situation' while addressing the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. He urged Washington to push the UK government against these measures, which include the contentious Online Safety Act.

Farage criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's stance on free speech, emphasizing cases where citizens faced legal repercussions for social media activity. He warned that the Online Safety Act was detrimental, stating it paves a dangerous path despite good intentions and urged U.S. intervention.

Farage's testimony in the U.S. sparked a heated exchange with Prime Minister Starmer, who defended the legislation as necessary for protecting vulnerable groups. Farage countered with examples of arrests and controversies, amplifying his concerns over the balance between free speech and state regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

