Political Drama Surrounds Soujanya's Case in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly criticized the BJP's assurance to the mother of Soujanya, a victim of the 2012 rape-murder case, that the party will cover legal expenses if the family decides to approach the Supreme Court.

Highlighting the importance of the victim's family's decision-making, Siddaramaiah asserted that the choice ultimately rests with Soujanya's mother. The case, which led to the creation of a Special Investigation Team to investigate similar allegations in Dharmasthala, continues to stir political friction.

Responding to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra's recent support offer, Siddaramaiah questioned the party's motives and timing, suggesting that their campaign is more about politics than justice for Soujanya.

(With inputs from agencies.)