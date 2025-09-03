Political Drama Surrounds Soujanya's Case in Karnataka
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticizes BJP's promise to support Soujanya's family if they take the rape-murder case to the Supreme Court, emphasizing that the decision lies with the victim's mother. The case, linked to alleged crimes against women in Dharmasthala, has sparked political tensions between parties.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly criticized the BJP's assurance to the mother of Soujanya, a victim of the 2012 rape-murder case, that the party will cover legal expenses if the family decides to approach the Supreme Court.
Highlighting the importance of the victim's family's decision-making, Siddaramaiah asserted that the choice ultimately rests with Soujanya's mother. The case, which led to the creation of a Special Investigation Team to investigate similar allegations in Dharmasthala, continues to stir political friction.
Responding to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra's recent support offer, Siddaramaiah questioned the party's motives and timing, suggesting that their campaign is more about politics than justice for Soujanya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
