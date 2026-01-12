Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge regarding the Boy Scouts of America's $2.46 billion settlement over sex abuse claims. This decision involves a group of abuse survivors who wish to sue churches and organizations that were involved in scouting programs where abuse took place.

This landmark settlement, finalized in 2022, provides immunity from lawsuits to contributing organizations. Despite a Supreme Court ruling that bankruptcy courts lack authority to dismiss such lawsuits, the decision is not retroactive and doesn't affect older cases such as this one. Several courts have upheld the settlement, arguing that reversing it would be unfair to survivors and the organization.

Despite support from some abuse survivors, the challenge to upend the settlement was not accepted by the Supreme Court. The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after legislation allowed accusers to sue for historical abuse. This decision by the Supreme Court allows the settlement to proceed, maintaining financial arrangements for survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)