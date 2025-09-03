Historic Deal May Finally Ease Gibraltar's Post-Brexit Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez convened in London to formalize an agreement aimed at easing cross-border trade and travel between Spain and Gibraltar, a territory long embroiled in post-Brexit uncertainty.

The deal, announced earlier this year, promises the removal of physical barriers and checks, a measure that could resolve years of contention following Britain's exit from the European Union. The Gibraltar border, the subject of historical territorial claims by Spain, has experienced fluctuating relations since it was ceded to Britain in 1713.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the agreement's potential to foster closer ties. Additionally, they discussed the crisis in Gaza, with Sanchez emphasizing Europe's response as insufficient, reflecting broader geopolitical concerns beyond the bilateral relationship.

