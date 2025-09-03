Left Menu

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC Chair Brendan Carr proposes ending wireless subsidies on school buses. The program, initiated during the COVID era under President Biden, allowed WiFi access for students. Carr argues the funding facilitates unsupervised screen time for children and seeks to reverse the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:24 IST
In a significant policy shift, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has called for an end to subsidies for wireless use on school buses. This initiative, introduced during the pandemic, is under scrutiny as the agency reassesses its priorities.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr has urged the commission to roll back measures established under the Biden administration. These measures included allowing subsidies for WiFi on school buses and wireless hotspots available from libraries to facilitate online access.

Carr's proposal is based on concerns that such funding encourages unsupervised screen time for children, which he views as inappropriate. The proposal seeks to reverse the current policy and halt what he describes as illegal funding by the FCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

