BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Criticizes Punjab Government Amidst Flood Relief Efforts

BJP leader Tarun Chugh visited Amritsar and Tarn Taran, expressing deep concerns over the government's handling of recent devastating floods, labeling it as a 'man-made' disaster.

During his visit, Chugh distributed relief supplies and criticized the Bhagwant Mann government for inadequate flood preparations, blaming poor waterway management for exacerbating the crisis.

Chugh praised the efforts of local citizens, NGOs, and religious institutions in providing relief, highlighting Punjab's spirit of service amidst government shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)