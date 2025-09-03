BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Criticizes Punjab Government Amidst Flood Relief Efforts
BJP's Tarun Chugh criticizes the Punjab government's inadequate flood preparedness during his visit to flood-hit Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Chugh distributed relief materials, highlighting the state's failure in managing waterways, which contributed to the disaster. He praised local and NGO efforts in providing aid amidst the crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Tarun Chugh visited Amritsar and Tarn Taran, expressing deep concerns over the government's handling of recent devastating floods, labeling it as a 'man-made' disaster.
During his visit, Chugh distributed relief supplies and criticized the Bhagwant Mann government for inadequate flood preparations, blaming poor waterway management for exacerbating the crisis.
Chugh praised the efforts of local citizens, NGOs, and religious institutions in providing relief, highlighting Punjab's spirit of service amidst government shortcomings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement