Trump's Naval Strike: A Bold Move Against Venezuelan Drug Gangs

In a dramatic move on Wednesday, President Donald Trump justified a military strike against a Venezuelan gang, citing the operation as a necessary measure to deter drug smuggling into the United States. The strike is seen as part of a broader campaign to confront Latin American cartels.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that such decisive actions would likely recur, criticizing previous drug interdiction efforts as ineffective. The strike, conducted in international waters, claimed the lives of 11 individuals, with Trump assuring its targets were significant players in drug trafficking.

Critics have raised concerns about the legality of the operation, with international law experts questioning the legitimacy of such an assault outside an armed conflict. The move represents a shift in U.S. strategy, away from indirect interventions toward direct military engagements in the region.

