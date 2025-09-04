Left Menu

Trump's Naval Strike: A Bold Move Against Venezuelan Drug Gangs

President Trump authorized a military strike on a Venezuelan gang believed to be involved in drug smuggling. The operation, aimed at sending a strong message to Latin American cartels, has sparked debate over its legality and effectiveness. US officials assert it underscores a new security paradigm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 05:03 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic move on Wednesday, President Donald Trump justified a military strike against a Venezuelan gang, citing the operation as a necessary measure to deter drug smuggling into the United States. The strike is seen as part of a broader campaign to confront Latin American cartels.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that such decisive actions would likely recur, criticizing previous drug interdiction efforts as ineffective. The strike, conducted in international waters, claimed the lives of 11 individuals, with Trump assuring its targets were significant players in drug trafficking.

Critics have raised concerns about the legality of the operation, with international law experts questioning the legitimacy of such an assault outside an armed conflict. The move represents a shift in U.S. strategy, away from indirect interventions toward direct military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

