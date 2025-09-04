Philippine Business Alliance Demands Probe into Infrastructure Corruption

An alliance of 30 influential Philippine business and civic organizations is calling for an independent investigation into 'excessive corruption' in government infrastructure projects. This demand follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s disclosure of troubling audit results concerning flood control projects.

Internal findings revealed over $9.63 billion spent on questionable flood control projects, many of which were substandard, undocumented, or non-existent. With a small group of contractors monopolizing significant portions of the budget, the situation has incited outrage, prompting legislative inquiries.

In response, President Marcos has announced plans to establish an independent commission to investigate these irregularities, while the new public works secretary, Vince Dizon, has suspended bidding for related projects and taken action against implicated officials. As protests rage on in Indonesia, the Philippine response has primarily unfolded online, though some groups are mobilizing for street demonstrations.