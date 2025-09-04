Left Menu

Thailand's Political Tug-of-War: Power Struggles and Strategic Alliances

Thailand is in political turmoil after rival factions vie for power following the court's dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister. The dismissal sparked a challenge from Bhumjaithai's Anutin Charnvirakul, who formed a coalition with the People's Party. Meanwhile, Pheu Thai fields a new candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, in the bid for premiership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:25 IST
Thailand's Political Tug-of-War: Power Struggles and Strategic Alliances
Paetongtarn Shinawatra

In Thailand, a fierce political struggle has ignited following the controversial dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the premiership. With a crucial parliamentary vote imminent, the battle for power intensifies between rival parties.

The court's decision on August 29 led to increased instability, challenging the ruling Pheu Thai party as Bhumjaithai's leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, seeks to form a new governance coalition. With an alliance with the People's Party, Anutin aims to secure the premiership by promising elections within four months, should his coalition succeed.

Pheu Thai, placed on the defensive, pivots its strategy with Chaikasem Nitisiri as their candidate, vowing for immediate elections to curry favor with public sentiment. As political maneuverings continue, the outcome remains uncertain in the backdrop of long-standing internal political rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.

K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold pancha...

 India
2
BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

 India
3
GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

 India
4
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025