U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

The U.S. State Department has classified Ecuadorean gangs Los Choneros and Los Lobos as foreign terrorist organizations. Jose Adolfo 'Fito' Macias Villamar, alleged leader of Los Choneros, faces drug and gun charges in the U.S. He remains in custody, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:01 IST
The United States State Department has designated two Ecuadorean groups, Los Choneros and Los Lobos, as foreign terrorist organizations. This announcement was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a public notice issued on Thursday.

Jose Adolfo "Fito" Macias Villamar, alleged leader of Los Choneros, is currently facing federal drug and gun charges in the United States. He is in custody and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Both criminal groups received sanctions from the United States in 2024, in an effort to curb their international influence and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

