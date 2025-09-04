U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations
The U.S. State Department has classified Ecuadorean gangs Los Choneros and Los Lobos as foreign terrorist organizations. Jose Adolfo 'Fito' Macias Villamar, alleged leader of Los Choneros, faces drug and gun charges in the U.S. He remains in custody, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.
Both criminal groups received sanctions from the United States in 2024, in an effort to curb their international influence and operations.
