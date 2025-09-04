U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

The United States State Department has designated two Ecuadorean groups, Los Choneros and Los Lobos, as foreign terrorist organizations. This announcement was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a public notice issued on Thursday.

Jose Adolfo "Fito" Macias Villamar, alleged leader of Los Choneros, is currently facing federal drug and gun charges in the United States. He is in custody and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Both criminal groups received sanctions from the United States in 2024, in an effort to curb their international influence and operations.

