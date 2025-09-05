Left Menu

Kennedy's Controversial Vaccine Policy Sparks Senate Uproar

Facing intense bipartisan scrutiny during a Senate committee hearing, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr defended his controversial stance on Covid-19 vaccines. His radical policy changes have caused disruption within federal health agencies and sparked criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:28 IST
Kennedy's Controversial Vaccine Policy Sparks Senate Uproar
  • Country:
  • United States

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr confronted a storm of bipartisan criticism at a fiery three-hour Senate committee hearing on Thursday. As senators from both parties questioned his positions on Covid-19 vaccines, Kennedy attempted to justify his controversial policy shifts that have shaken federal health agencies.

Extending his longstanding anti-vaccine rhetoric, Kennedy has initiated major overhauls, including significant layoffs and altered vaccine guidelines. This upheaval has drawn strong disapproval from Democrats and medical groups, leading to calls for his resignation.

While some Republican senators expressed their apprehension over his changes, Kennedy maintained that he acted to address CDC's inefficacies, even sparking heated exchanges with opposing lawmakers. Despite this, former President Trump described Kennedy as having a distinct and valuable perspective on health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersion...

 India
2
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
3
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India
4
NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025