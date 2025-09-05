Kennedy's Controversial Vaccine Policy Sparks Senate Uproar

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr confronted a storm of bipartisan criticism at a fiery three-hour Senate committee hearing on Thursday. As senators from both parties questioned his positions on Covid-19 vaccines, Kennedy attempted to justify his controversial policy shifts that have shaken federal health agencies.

Extending his longstanding anti-vaccine rhetoric, Kennedy has initiated major overhauls, including significant layoffs and altered vaccine guidelines. This upheaval has drawn strong disapproval from Democrats and medical groups, leading to calls for his resignation.

While some Republican senators expressed their apprehension over his changes, Kennedy maintained that he acted to address CDC's inefficacies, even sparking heated exchanges with opposing lawmakers. Despite this, former President Trump described Kennedy as having a distinct and valuable perspective on health issues.

