India's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine Amid Global Challenges

In a notable address at the UN General Assembly, India raised concerns over the ongoing Ukraine conflict, particularly its global repercussions on fuel prices and the Global South. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, underscored the critical need for diplomatic efforts to achieve sustainable peace.

Highlighting the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and subsequent diplomatic engagements, India welcomed these positive developments as steps towards ending the conflict. Harish emphasized India's commitment to supporting these diplomatic initiatives for peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively engaged with global leaders, maintaining dialogue with figures such as Putin and Zelensky, and is supportive of ongoing diplomacy. India's stance remains firm on prioritizing dialogue and offering humanitarian aid, reinforcing its people-centric approach amid these geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)