UK investment minister Poppy Gustafsson to quit - Sky News

Britain's investment minister Poppy Gustafsson is set to resign, Sky News reported on Friday, less than a year after the former CEO of cybersecurity firm Darktrace was appointed to the role.

Gustafsson was handed the position, which sits jointly under the finance ministry and business department, in October last year by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to oversee a bolstered Office for Investment to strengthen ties with investors.

