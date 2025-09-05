UK deputy PM Rayner has resigned, ITV reports
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:31 IST
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) -
British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has resigned, ITV reported on Friday, days after admitting to underpaying tax on a property in southern England.
