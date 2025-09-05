Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump says India and Russia appear "lost" to "deepest, darkest China"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said India and Russia seem to have been "lost" to China after their leaders met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, highlighting his split from New Delhi and Moscow as Beijing pushes a new world order. "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says India and Russia appear "lost" to "deepest, darkest China"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said India and Russia seem to have been "lost" to China after their leaders met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, highlighting his split from New Delhi and Moscow as Beijing pushes a new world order.

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote in a social media post accompanying a photo of the three other world leaders together at Xi's summit in China. Asked about Trump's post, the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters in New Delhi that he had no comment.

Representatives for Beijing and Moscow could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump's post on his Truth Social platform. Xi hosted more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin and Modi were see holding hands at the summit as they walked toward Xi before all three men stood side by side. Modi's warming ties with China comes as Trump has

chilled U.S.-India ties amid trade tensions and other disputes. Trump earlier this week said he was "

very disappointed " in Putin but not worried about growing Russia-China ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar falls sharply after jobs data misses expectations

FOREX-Dollar falls sharply after jobs data misses expectations

 Global
2
Wildly popular 15-year-old computer whiz is becoming Catholic Church's first millennial saint

Wildly popular 15-year-old computer whiz is becoming Catholic Church's first...

 United States
3
Evoque 2025: Rajasthan Showcases Tradition and Modernity in a Global Event Convention

Evoque 2025: Rajasthan Showcases Tradition and Modernity in a Global Event C...

 India
4
Indian national smuggling cannabis variant worth Rs 100 million held in Sri Lanka

Indian national smuggling cannabis variant worth Rs 100 million held in Sri ...

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025