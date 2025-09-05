Yvette Cooper Steps Up as Britain's New Foreign Minister

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Yvette Cooper has been appointed as Britain's new foreign minister, succeeding David Lammy. The announcement came from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office on Friday.

The reshuffle follows the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who stepped down after admitting to underpaying property tax on her new home. Shabana Mahmood, currently the justice minister, will succeed Cooper at the home office, taking charge of critical issues such as illegal migration.

Alongside these changes, the government has announced new appointments in various departments, including the environment, business, housing, and work and pensions sectors.