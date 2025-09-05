Yvette Cooper Steps Up as Britain's New Foreign Minister
Yvette Cooper has been named Britain's new foreign minister, succeeding David Lammy. The cabinet reshuffle, conducted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, follows Angela Rayner's resignation. Shabana Mahmood will take over as home office minister. Other key appointments were made in environment, business, housing, and pensions departments.
In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Yvette Cooper has been appointed as Britain's new foreign minister, succeeding David Lammy. The announcement came from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office on Friday.
The reshuffle follows the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who stepped down after admitting to underpaying property tax on her new home. Shabana Mahmood, currently the justice minister, will succeed Cooper at the home office, taking charge of critical issues such as illegal migration.
Alongside these changes, the government has announced new appointments in various departments, including the environment, business, housing, and work and pensions sectors.
ALSO READ
Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshuffle
UK deputy prime minister Angela Rayner resigns after ethics inquiry into underpayment of tax on home purchase, reports AP.
British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy
Angela Rayner's Tax Dilemma: Could It Impact Her Political Future?
Angela Rayner Addresses Tax Oversight on Property Purchase