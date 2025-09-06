Trump Revives 'Department of War': A Controversial Rebranding

In a historic move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to revert the Department of Defense's name to the 'Department of War.' Once the department's title until after WWII, the rebranding harkens back to its origins, drawing mixed reactions and policy debates.

Trump's bold step, executed at a White House ceremony, is part of broader military rebranding efforts. It aims to evoke a warrior ethos, generating discourse over contemporary military roles and responses to domestic and global challenges, including immigration and racial justice protests.

The change, however, comes with significant cost implications and requires congressional approval. With Republicans holding slim majorities, Congress's support remains uncertain. Critics argue it's a distraction, emphasizing bureaucratic and financial burdens amid heightened military responsibilities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)