Trump Revives 'Department of War': A Controversial Rebranding
U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense as the 'Department of War.' This controversial move aims to restore historical nomenclature, challenge norms in military deployment, and faces potential legislative hurdles amid criticism of cost and focus.
In a historic move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to revert the Department of Defense's name to the 'Department of War.' Once the department's title until after WWII, the rebranding harkens back to its origins, drawing mixed reactions and policy debates.
Trump's bold step, executed at a White House ceremony, is part of broader military rebranding efforts. It aims to evoke a warrior ethos, generating discourse over contemporary military roles and responses to domestic and global challenges, including immigration and racial justice protests.
The change, however, comes with significant cost implications and requires congressional approval. With Republicans holding slim majorities, Congress's support remains uncertain. Critics argue it's a distraction, emphasizing bureaucratic and financial burdens amid heightened military responsibilities worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Revives 'Department of War': A Bold Rebranding of the Pentagon
Political Storm Brews as Congress Social Media Post Sparks Controversy in Bihar
MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Congress
"Congress takes pleasure in insulting Biharis": Union Minister Nityanand Rai slams Kerala Congress' 'Bidis and Bihar' post
Political Battle Intensifies: Assam CM Accuses Congress MP of Foreign Ties