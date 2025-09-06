Trump Revives 'Department of War': A Bold Rebranding of the Pentagon

In a dramatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defense as the 'Department of War', revisiting a title sealed post-World War Two to emphasize a preventative approach to conflict. The name change signifies Trump's ongoing efforts to reshape the image and ethos of the U.S. military.

Trump's decision allows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to adopt the title of 'Secretary of War', as outlined by the White House. This rebranding is accompanied by proposals for legislative and executive measures to solidify the change. The shift underscores a bold, assertive stance on military engagement, as voiced by both Trump and Hegseth.

The proposal, however, invites criticism due to the potential costs and diversions it presents. Previous attempts to alter military base names under Joe Biden incurred expenses, suggesting a hefty price tag for the rebranding efforts. Some lawmakers express concern over the focus on rebranding rather than addressing core defense challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)