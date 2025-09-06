Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Telangana: Harish Rao Responds to Allegations

T Harish Rao, BRS MLA and nephew of KCR, addressed allegations from his cousin K Kavitha, who was suspended from the party for anti-party activities. Rao dismissed the accusations, emphasizing his long-standing political career and commitment to Telangana's development. Kavitha accused him of damaging KCR's reputation.

Harish Rao
  • Country:
  • India

BRS MLA T Harish Rao, nephew of KCR, faced questions from reporters regarding allegations made by his cousin, K Kavitha, who has been suspended from the party for anti-party actions. Kavitha accused Rao and another relative of tarnishing KCR's image.

Returning from an international trip, Rao stated that Kavitha's comments mirrored those of political opponents and pointed to his extensive 25-year career as a testament to his integrity and dedication. He highlighted his role and commitment in the fight for Telangana's statehood and subsequent development under KCR's leadership.

Rao criticized the Congress-led government under CM A Revanth Reddy for 'destroying systems' established during KCR's tenure, vowing to fight to restore the party's strength and address public concerns. He committed to working alongside other BRS leaders to regain political control.

