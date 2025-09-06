Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized Amid Health Scare

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been hospitalized in Mohali after an electrolyte imbalance worsened his condition. Despite his illness, Mann remains attentive to the state's flood concerns. AAP leader Manish Sisodia confirms Mann's stable condition while questions arise about the choice of hospital over a local Aam Aadmi Clinic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:24 IST
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent healthcare emergency, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after suffering from an electrolyte imbalance that exacerbated his health condition. Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia met with Mann and assured the public that the Chief Minister's condition remains stable, albeit under continuous medical supervision for the coming days.

Addressing the media, Sisodia conveyed that Mann's health started deteriorating when his pulse rate dropped significantly, prompting urgent hospitalization. Despite his ailment, the Chief Minister remains focused on the pressing flood situation in Punjab and plans to conduct meetings from his hospital room to assess relief measures.

The hospitalization sparked political questions when Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira publicly wondered why Mann wasn't taken to the highly-touted Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali. Khaira called upon AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to consider relocating Mann to the clinic, which the party has frequently praised for its top-tier medical facilities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

