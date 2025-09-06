Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized Amid Health Scare

In a recent healthcare emergency, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after suffering from an electrolyte imbalance that exacerbated his health condition. Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia met with Mann and assured the public that the Chief Minister's condition remains stable, albeit under continuous medical supervision for the coming days.

Addressing the media, Sisodia conveyed that Mann's health started deteriorating when his pulse rate dropped significantly, prompting urgent hospitalization. Despite his ailment, the Chief Minister remains focused on the pressing flood situation in Punjab and plans to conduct meetings from his hospital room to assess relief measures.

The hospitalization sparked political questions when Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira publicly wondered why Mann wasn't taken to the highly-touted Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali. Khaira called upon AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to consider relocating Mann to the clinic, which the party has frequently praised for its top-tier medical facilities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)