Kejriwal Rallies for Local Cotton Farmers in Gujarat

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP, is visiting Gujarat for a rally supporting local cotton farmers. He opposes the removal of the import duty on American cotton, arguing it harms local producers. Kejriwal calls for the reinstatement of the duty and increased advocacy for farmers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:12 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), embarks on a significant two-day visit to Gujarat. His agenda includes addressing the grievances of local cotton farmers, affected by governmental policy changes, as he aims to amplify their concerns during a large rally in Chotila.

Kejriwal has criticized the recent government decision to remove the import duty on cotton from the United States. He claims that the removal, effective from August 19 to September 30, creates an economic disadvantage for local farmers as it results in cheaper American cotton flooding the market. This, he argues, will inevitably hurt the domestic cotton industry.

On August 28, Kejriwal publicly urged the government to reimpose the 11 percent import duty on American cotton to protect local farmers. He presses for broad-based support from political parties and farmers' organizations, urging them to voice their concerns at a September 7 rally, as the Finance Ministry's duty extension decision looms over affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

