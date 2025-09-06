Clash Over Civil Liberties: The Battle Against 'Palestine Action'

On Saturday, British police clashed with protesters outside Parliament, arresting scores of demonstrators who defied a government ban on the group Palestine Action, which is designated as a terrorist organization.

The protest, organized by Defend Our Juries, involved 1,500 participants, including some who accused the police of injustice while chanting against genocide. Police arrested around 150 people for offenses, including assault, with over 700 previous arrests and 138 charges under the Terrorism Act.

The ban has prompted significant backlash, with critics including the UN human rights chief who argues the law misuses counterterrorism statutes and limits free speech. The High Court has allowed Palestine Action to challenge the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)