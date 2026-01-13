Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Migrant Deaths Rise Under Trump's Custodial Policies

In the first days of 2026, four migrants died while in U.S. immigration custody, reflecting ongoing concerns about rising deaths in detention centers under President Trump's administration. These incidents occurred amidst protests over a Minnesota shooting and a significant increase in migrant detentions.

Four migrants died in U.S. immigration custody during the first ten days of 2026, according to government reports, marking a tragic start to the year as detention-related fatalities continue to rise under President Donald Trump.

The deaths involved individuals from Honduras, Cuba, and Cambodia, occurring from January 3-9, ICE reported. These deaths came amidst protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a mother by an ICE officer in Minnesota.

The Trump administration's intensified deportation policies have raised the number of detained migrants to 69,000, with at least 30 people having died in custody in 2025 alone. Advocacy groups are calling for the closure of detention facilities in response to what they describe as a staggering number of deaths.

