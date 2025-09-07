Left Menu

Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul, instrumental in decriminalising cannabis in Thailand, has become the country's new prime minister. Chosen by Parliament after his predecessor's dismissal, Anutin promises reforms including a referendum on a new constitution. He won support by agreeing to dissolve Parliament within months, despite facing a potential minority government.

Anutin Charnvirakul, a key figure in the decriminalization of cannabis in Thailand, has ascended to the role of the country's prime minister. His leadership was confirmed by royal endorsement on Sunday, following a parliamentary selection prompted by the court-ordered removal of his predecessor.

Anutin steps into the role as the third prime minister in just two years following a tumultuous political period. Previously serving as a deputy prime minister and minister in health and interior sectors, Anutin resigned from his positions after controversies led to public dissent and the collapse of the coalition government he was part of.

His rise was supported by the main opposition People's Party in exchange for his commitment to dissolve Parliament and pursue a new constitutional referendum within four months. Despite the backing, Anutin's government may operate with a minority standing as the People's Party chooses to remain in opposition, advocating for constitutional democratization.

