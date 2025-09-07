Left Menu

Leadership Race Looms as Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation has ignited a leadership race within the Liberal Democratic Party. With the ruling coalition losing its parliamentary majority, the next party leader may not automatically assume the premiership, putting the opposition in contention. High-profile candidates are emerging, promising an intense political showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:12 IST
Leadership Race Looms as Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced his resignation under mounting pressure from his party following a series of electoral defeats. This move has set the stage for a leadership contest within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The political landscape is shifting as the LDP, having lost its majorities in both parliamentary chambers, faces the critical task of electing a leader who might not automatically become the prime minister, opening the possibility for an opposition leader to step in. High-profile candidates like Sanae Takaichi, Shinjiro Koizumi, and Yoshimasa Hayashi are vying for the top position, each bringing unique experiences and policy proposals to the table.

The upcoming leadership race promises a heated contest, as prospective leaders present varying visions regarding Japan's economic direction, defense strategies, and the role of the Bank of Japan. The nation's political future hangs in the balance as both ruling and opposition factions prepare for a historic vote.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025