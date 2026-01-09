Left Menu

Sanae Takaichi's Strategic Election Gamble

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans a potential early election to leverage her popularity and her firm stance on China. While this strategy may increase her support with right-wing voters, it has escalated tensions between Japan and China. The ruling coalition lacks a majority in the lower house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:22 IST
Sanae Takaichi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reportedly considering a snap election for the parliament's lower house in early February, according to sources in the Yomiuri newspaper. This strategic move aims to capitalize on her high approval ratings.

Since taking office in October, Takaichi has gained popularity due to her strong policies, particularly her tough stance on China, which resonates with right-wing voters. However, this has resulted in a significant diplomatic row with Beijing.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party is currently in a coalition with the right-wing Ishin party. Despite their partnership, they remain a few seats short of securing a majority in Japan's lower house.

(With inputs from agencies.)

