Mayawati Urges End to Communal Politics

BSP chief Mayawati has expressed deep concern over what she describes as a "political conspiracy" aiming to disturb social harmony by disrespecting places of worship and revered religious figures.

In a statement, Mayawati criticized communal politics and called for a legal stand against those responsible to establish peace. She reviewed her party's efforts to expand its grassroots influence at a state meeting, emphasizing the need for abandoning narrow, hateful tactics.

Looking forward, she highlighted achieving 80% of campaign targets and announced a tribute event for BSP founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, which will outline the party's future political strategies.