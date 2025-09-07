Mayawati Urges End to Communal Politics
BSP chief Mayawati condemned tactics disrupting social harmony through disrespect to religious places. She urged for abandoning hateful politics and sought legal action against divisive elements. Addressing a state meeting, she emphasized grassroots expansion and shared satisfaction over campaign progress. A tribute event planned for Kanshi Ram's death anniversary.
BSP chief Mayawati has expressed deep concern over what she describes as a "political conspiracy" aiming to disturb social harmony by disrespecting places of worship and revered religious figures.
In a statement, Mayawati criticized communal politics and called for a legal stand against those responsible to establish peace. She reviewed her party's efforts to expand its grassroots influence at a state meeting, emphasizing the need for abandoning narrow, hateful tactics.
Looking forward, she highlighted achieving 80% of campaign targets and announced a tribute event for BSP founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, which will outline the party's future political strategies.