Tipra Motha's Quest for Greater Tipraland Gains Momentum in Delhi

The Tipra Motha Party, an ally of BJP, plans a demonstration in New Delhi, advocating for demands like 'Greater Tipraland' recognition. The protest follows unfulfilled promises despite a 2024 agreement with the government for indigenous development. Key figures, including Pradyot Debbarma, will lead the demonstration.

The Tipra Motha Party, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to hold a significant demonstration in New Delhi. The protest, scheduled for Tuesday, aims to press for several demands, including the recognition of what they term as 'Greater Tipraland'.

The demonstration will take place near Jantar Mantar, as stated by party media coordinator Lama Debbarma. Key demands include the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, the deportation of illegal immigrants from Tripura, and constitutional recognition for 'Greater Tipraland'.

This protest comes in the wake of a delay in fulfilling promises made in a 2024 agreement with the government, overseen by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for the development of indigenous communities. Leading the protest will be Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Debbarma, state ministers, and party representatives from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. Additionally, David Murasingh, who walked 2,500 kilometers from Agartala to Delhi, will also participate to highlight these demands.

