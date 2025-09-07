Independence of Central Banks: Hassett's Stand on Political Influence
Kevin Hassett, a top aide to President Trump and potential Federal Reserve chair, emphasized on 'Face The Nation' the critical need for the central bank to remain free from political influence to prevent inflation and economic instability, citing global precedents of government interference as detrimental.
In a recent interview, Kevin Hassett, a top advisor to President Donald Trump and contender for the Federal Reserve chair position, strongly advocated for the central bank's independence from political influence.
Speaking on CBS News' 'Face The Nation,' Hassett declared his firm belief that monetary policy must remain unaffected by political agendas, including those of the President.
He underscored the point by referencing international examples where government intervention in central banks led to inflation and consumer crises, underscoring the importance of maintaining economic autonomy.
