Independence of Central Banks: Hassett's Stand on Political Influence

In a recent interview, Kevin Hassett, a top advisor to President Donald Trump and contender for the Federal Reserve chair position, strongly advocated for the central bank's independence from political influence.

Speaking on CBS News' 'Face The Nation,' Hassett declared his firm belief that monetary policy must remain unaffected by political agendas, including those of the President.

He underscored the point by referencing international examples where government intervention in central banks led to inflation and consumer crises, underscoring the importance of maintaining economic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)