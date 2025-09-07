Left Menu

Independence of Central Banks: Hassett's Stand on Political Influence

Kevin Hassett, a top aide to President Trump and potential Federal Reserve chair, emphasized on 'Face The Nation' the critical need for the central bank to remain free from political influence to prevent inflation and economic instability, citing global precedents of government interference as detrimental.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:28 IST
Independence of Central Banks: Hassett's Stand on Political Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview, Kevin Hassett, a top advisor to President Donald Trump and contender for the Federal Reserve chair position, strongly advocated for the central bank's independence from political influence.

Speaking on CBS News' 'Face The Nation,' Hassett declared his firm belief that monetary policy must remain unaffected by political agendas, including those of the President.

He underscored the point by referencing international examples where government intervention in central banks led to inflation and consumer crises, underscoring the importance of maintaining economic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

 India
2
Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

 India
3
Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Pr...

 Global
4
Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025