Delhi's Political Storm: Inundation Sparks Heated Debate Between AAP and BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clash over the handling of relief for flood-affected people in Delhi. AAP criticizes the BJP for insufficient preparations, while BJP accuses AAP of political grandstanding. Tensions rise amidst severe waterlogging and inadequate camp facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:09 IST
The political battle between AAP and BJP has intensified as Delhi struggles with severe flooding. AAP accuses the BJP-led government of failing to prepare adequately for the monsoon, leaving citizens in distress.
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have urged BJP officials to address the dire conditions in relief camps. They cite insufficient facilities and unvisited camps as evidence of negligence.
Conversely, BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claims AAP is engaged in political maneuvering instead of aiding flood victims. As water levels remain high, the political rift widens, leaving Delhiites in the lurch.
