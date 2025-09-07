Delhi's Political Storm: Inundation Sparks Heated Debate Between AAP and BJP

The political battle between AAP and BJP has intensified as Delhi struggles with severe flooding. AAP accuses the BJP-led government of failing to prepare adequately for the monsoon, leaving citizens in distress.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have urged BJP officials to address the dire conditions in relief camps. They cite insufficient facilities and unvisited camps as evidence of negligence.

Conversely, BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claims AAP is engaged in political maneuvering instead of aiding flood victims. As water levels remain high, the political rift widens, leaving Delhiites in the lurch.