Norway's Pivotal Vote: Wealth Tax at the Crossroads

On Monday, Norwegians turned out for a significant parliamentary election where the future of the nation's wealth tax stood as a central issue. The voting marked a pivotal moment, with about 4.3 million eligible voters deciding the fate of the 169-member Storting.

The election is expected to have a close outcome between the current centre-left bloc led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre's Labour Party and the opposing right-wing bloc. Although official results will be out Tuesday, lengthy negotiations to form a coalition government are anticipated.

Despite its importance for Norway's domestic policy, the election is unlikely to alter the country's foreign alliances. Norway remains a steadfast NATO member and supportive of Ukraine, maintaining its robust economic relationship with the European Union despite not being a member.

(With inputs from agencies.)