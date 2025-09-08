Norway's Pivotal Vote: Wealth Tax at the Crossroads
Norway held a crucial election with a major focus on the longstanding wealth tax. Citizens voted for a new 169-member parliament amid expectations of a tight race between the centre-left and right-wing blocs. The election outcome could significantly influence economic policies but not Norway's foreign policy.
On Monday, Norwegians turned out for a significant parliamentary election where the future of the nation's wealth tax stood as a central issue. The voting marked a pivotal moment, with about 4.3 million eligible voters deciding the fate of the 169-member Storting.
The election is expected to have a close outcome between the current centre-left bloc led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre's Labour Party and the opposing right-wing bloc. Although official results will be out Tuesday, lengthy negotiations to form a coalition government are anticipated.
Despite its importance for Norway's domestic policy, the election is unlikely to alter the country's foreign alliances. Norway remains a steadfast NATO member and supportive of Ukraine, maintaining its robust economic relationship with the European Union despite not being a member.
