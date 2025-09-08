Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa: A New Vision for Indonesia's Economic Growth

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, Indonesia's newly appointed finance minister, expressed optimism about achieving 8% economic growth. He plans to swiftly implement strategies to invigorate the economy.

Following his appointment by President Prabowo Subianto, Purbaya addressed journalists, emphasizing increased participation from both the private sector and the government.

The appointment comes amid a significant cabinet reshuffle, where Sri Mulyani Indrawati was replaced as part of efforts to address potential economic slowdowns in Southeast Asia's largest nation.

