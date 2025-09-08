Left Menu

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa: A New Vision for Indonesia's Economic Growth

Indonesia's new finance minister, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, aims to drive economic growth to 8% by boosting private and government involvement. Recently sworn in by President Prabowo Subianto, Purbaya succeeds Sri Mulyani Indrawati in an effort to revitalize Southeast Asia's largest economy amidst slowdown concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:52 IST
Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, Indonesia's newly appointed finance minister, expressed optimism about achieving 8% economic growth. He plans to swiftly implement strategies to invigorate the economy.

Following his appointment by President Prabowo Subianto, Purbaya addressed journalists, emphasizing increased participation from both the private sector and the government.

The appointment comes amid a significant cabinet reshuffle, where Sri Mulyani Indrawati was replaced as part of efforts to address potential economic slowdowns in Southeast Asia's largest nation.

