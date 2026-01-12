Left Menu

Haryana's Health Push: Government and Private Sector Join Forces

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized public-private collaboration to strengthen healthcare in the state. At the Prem Sagar Cardiac Hospital inauguration, Saini highlighted modernizing government hospitals and the role of schemes like Ayushman Bharat in providing affordable care. Swami Vivekananda's legacy was also celebrated.

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, reiterated the state's commitment to strengthening its healthcare system through public-private collaboration. Speaking at the inauguration of the Prem Sagar Cardiac Hospital, he emphasized the importance of using private sector capabilities in diagnostics and other medical services.

Saini detailed efforts to modernize government hospitals, aiming to match their facilities to those of private entities. Ten district hospitals have already been upgraded, with twelve more in progress, providing accessible healthcare solutions for all citizens.

The Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Scheme's success was noted, having issued over 1.34 crore cards, aiding millions with significant medical claims. In honoring Swami Vivekananda's influence, Saini called on the youth to embody his ideals, during National Youth Day events.

