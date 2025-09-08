Eurozone Stability Unshaken Despite French Political Turmoil

Although French Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a likely defeat in a vote of confidence, the stability of the eurozone remains robust, according to a statement from a German government spokesperson on Monday.

The spokesperson highlighted that the eurozone's stability is supported by numerous countries and market participants rather than the political situations of individual nations.

Reassuring markets and policymakers, they added, 'There is no need to question this stability now,' emphasizing ongoing confidence in the economic union's resilience.

