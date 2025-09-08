French Political Turmoil: Bayrou Faces Confidence Defeat
French Prime Minister François Bayrou is expected to lose a confidence vote in the National Assembly, triggering a political crisis. If defeated, Bayrou will resign, leaving President Macron to appoint a new prime minister. Snap elections are unlikely, and Macron aims to negotiate with Socialists.
France is on the brink of a political upheaval as Prime Minister François Bayrou braces for a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Monday. With defeat looming, Bayrou's potential resignation could plunge the euro zone's second-largest economy deeper into crisis.
The confidence vote process begins at 1500 (1300 GMT) with Bayrou's address in the Assembly, which is largely seen as a formality amidst political tension. The vote, determined by an absolute majority, is expected to culminate with Bayrou's resignation in case of a loss.
President Emmanuel Macron is now tasked with appointing a new prime minister, deciding between a center-left candidate or a technocrat to navigate the fractious parliament. As political groups discuss future steps, tensions escalate with upcoming protests and potential credit rating reviews adding pressure.
