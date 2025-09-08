Left Menu

Spain's Diplomacy Clash: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hamas Conflict

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez criticizes Israel's actions in the Israel-Hamas war, labeling it as genocidal. In response, Israel bans two Spanish ministers from the country. Spain is taking measures like arms and goods embargoes, along with increased aid to Palestine, to pressure Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:46 IST
  • Spain

The diplomatic tensions between Spain and Israel have escalated as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez intensified his criticism of Israel's actions in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Sánchez accused Israel of committing acts of genocide, prompting the Israeli government to ban two Spanish ministers from entering the country.

Sánchez announced measures intended to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including an arms embargo formalization and a future ban on ships carrying fuel for Israel's forces from Spanish ports. Additionally, Spain plans to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza to 150 million euros by 2026, which will require parliamentary approval.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized Sánchez, accusing him of diverting attention from corruption scandals within Spain's ruling party and calling the Spanish government's stance antisemitic. This tension underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics around the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

