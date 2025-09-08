Left Menu

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Ruling on Frozen Foreign Aid

The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court to maintain a freeze on nearly USD 5 billion in foreign aid. This move by President Trump bypasses congressional approval, sparking legal action and a ruling against the administration's decision by US District Judge Amir Ali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold legal maneuver, the Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court for an emergency order to sustain the freeze on billions of dollars earmarked for foreign aid. The funding, amounting to nearly USD 5 billion, had previously received congressional approval.

The controversy centers on President Trump's unprecedented decision to withhold this aid, a move he justified using authority not invoked by a president in approximately five decades. His action has drawn strong legal challenges and was deemed likely illegal by US District Judge Amir Ali last week.

In a letter dated August 28 to House Speaker Mike Johnson, President Trump communicated his decision to withhold USD 4.9 billion of the congressionally sanctioned foreign aid. This effectively reduced the budget without legislative branch approval and has become a contentious political and legal issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

