Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Ruling on Frozen Foreign Aid

In a bold legal maneuver, the Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court for an emergency order to sustain the freeze on billions of dollars earmarked for foreign aid. The funding, amounting to nearly USD 5 billion, had previously received congressional approval.

The controversy centers on President Trump's unprecedented decision to withhold this aid, a move he justified using authority not invoked by a president in approximately five decades. His action has drawn strong legal challenges and was deemed likely illegal by US District Judge Amir Ali last week.

In a letter dated August 28 to House Speaker Mike Johnson, President Trump communicated his decision to withhold USD 4.9 billion of the congressionally sanctioned foreign aid. This effectively reduced the budget without legislative branch approval and has become a contentious political and legal issue.

