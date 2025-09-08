French Parliament Set to Oust Prime Minister François Bayrou Amidst Political Turmoil

French Prime Minister François Bayrou is on the brink of being voted out by parliament, with a confidence vote scheduled for Monday that is expected to plunge France into a political crisis. Bayrou, the fourth prime minister under President Emmanuel Macron in less than two years, called the confidence vote over intense pressure to address France's financial struggles, as last year's deficit nearly doubled the EU limit and public debt rose to 113.9% of GDP.

Before the vote, Bayrou warned lawmakers, emphasizing, "Reality will remain relentless: expenses will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will grow heavier and more costly." However, opposition leaders, led by figures like Marine Le Pen and Mathilde Panot, expressed their intent to vote against Bayrou, citing disagreements on debt management and calling for parliamentary elections.

As the potential collapse of Bayrou's minority government looms, France faces heightened challenges including reinforcing unity amidst European geopolitical tensions and managing economic stability. Macron's decision not to dissolve parliament intensifies the political crisis, leaving France's political future uncertain, especially with possible shifts in the prime ministerial role.

